Head-To-Head Analysis: SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR) & FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) and SunHydrogen (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of SunHydrogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of FTC Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of SunHydrogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FTC Solar and SunHydrogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 1 3 3 0 2.29 SunHydrogen 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation & Earnings

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $9.20, suggesting a potential downside of 22.95%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than SunHydrogen.

This table compares FTC Solar and SunHydrogen”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $47.35 million 3.77 -$48.61 million ($4.33) -2.76 SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -1.37

SunHydrogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunHydrogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and SunHydrogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -69.25% -549.96% -44.59% SunHydrogen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

FTC Solar beats SunHydrogen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc. engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name. Its customers include project developers and solar asset owners, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About SunHydrogen

(Get Free Report)

SunHydrogen, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. Its SunHydrogen panels used to produce renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity, fuel cells, and other applications. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc. and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc. in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Coralville, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.