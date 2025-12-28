Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$228.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$228.38.

KXS has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised Kinaxis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$240.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinaxis

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

Kinaxis Stock Up 0.2%

In other news, insider Kushan Krishna Surana sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.41, for a total transaction of C$39,385.02. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,370.79. This trade represents a 92.12% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KXS stock opened at C$175.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$187.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of C$149.96 and a 12-month high of C$212.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter. Kinaxis had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of C$187.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis’s S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.