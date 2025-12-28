Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) Receives C$10.31 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.31.

DBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Desjardins set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$9.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.10. The stock has a market cap of C$835.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.46. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of C$6.30 and a 52-week high of C$10.04.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$795.09 million during the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.8051471 earnings per share for the current year.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

