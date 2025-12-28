Comparing Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) & Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW)

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) and Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Sibanye Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lynas Rare Earths N/A N/A N/A Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lynas Rare Earths has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

34.9% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lynas Rare Earths and Sibanye Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lynas Rare Earths 0 1 0 2 3.33 Sibanye Gold 1 2 1 0 2.00

Sibanye Gold has a consensus target price of $6.90, indicating a potential downside of 56.01%. Given Sibanye Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Gold is more favorable than Lynas Rare Earths.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lynas Rare Earths and Sibanye Gold”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lynas Rare Earths $356.61 million 23.76 $5.17 million N/A N/A Sibanye Gold $6.12 billion N/A -$398.42 million N/A N/A

Lynas Rare Earths has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sibanye Gold.

Summary

Sibanye Gold beats Lynas Rare Earths on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds interests in the Mount Weld and Kalgoorlie projects in Western Australia. Its products include lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, and dysprosium. The company also develops and operates advanced material processing and concentration plants, as well as offers corporate services. The company was formerly known as Lynas Corporation Limited and changed its name to Lynas Corporation Limited in November 2020. Lynas Rare Earths Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Perth, Australia.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, Rand Refinery, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

