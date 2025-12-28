Brokerages Set Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP) PT at $48.33

Shares of Rapport Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.3333.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Rapport Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on shares of Rapport Therapeutics from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rapport Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th.

In related news, insider David Bredt sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $255,170.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 392,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,787,112.84. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Abraham Ceesay sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $150,609.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,418.85. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,248 shares of company stock worth $1,568,766. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rapport Therapeutics by 23.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 17,459 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rapport Therapeutics by 180.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RAPP opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 1.63. Rapport Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.06. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Rapport Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with cancer. The company leverages a proprietary discovery engine to identify novel tumor-associated antigens and develop tailored biologic and small-molecule candidates designed to modulate key oncogenic pathways. With a pipeline comprising multiple preclinical and early clinical assets, Rapport is committed to advancing precision medicine approaches and addressing unmet needs in oncology.

Rapport’s discovery engine combines high-throughput screening, molecular profiling and in vivo validation to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from the laboratory to clinical evaluation.

