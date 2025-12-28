OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives $268.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $268.6250.

OSIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $269.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.24. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $292.34.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.03 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 8.68%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other OSI Systems news, Director James B. Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total transaction of $424,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,943.40. This trade represents a 22.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.74, for a total transaction of $5,714,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 292,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,712,962.06. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 41,916 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,631 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 877,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,513,000 after buying an additional 541,882 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in OSI Systems by 67.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 856,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,445,000 after acquiring an additional 343,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 377,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 369,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: OSIS) is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

