Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Receives C$23.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE EQX opened at C$19.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.60 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.13 and a 1-year high of C$20.78.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.14 billion during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 1.3865979 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian-based gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold assets across the Americas. The company focuses on operating and advancing assets that can deliver sustainable gold production through modern mining methods and responsible environmental practices.

Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio includes the Los Filos mine in Mexico, the Mesquite and Castle Mountain mines in California, and the Aurizona mine in Brazil. These assets employ a combination of heap?leach and carbon?in?leach processing techniques to produce gold doré, while ongoing exploration programs seek to expand mineral reserves and extend mine life at each site.

Since its formation, Equinox Gold has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic project development, building a pipeline of development?stage and advanced exploration properties across North and South America.

