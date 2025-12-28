Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Short Interest Up 211.5% in December

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 405,078 shares, a growth of 211.5% from the November 30th total of 130,039 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,741 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 812,741 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 934.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.72.

About Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

