Short Interest in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ) Rises By 220.3%

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:TIPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 88,461 shares, an increase of 220.3% from the November 30th total of 27,619 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,476 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA TIPZ opened at $53.15 on Friday. PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPZ. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 158.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,134.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,410,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $4,177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 1,087.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Broad U.S. TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco Broad U.S. Tips Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances at least 80% of its total assets in the component securities (Component Securities) of The BofA Merrill Lynch US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged index comprised of Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). The Fund may invest in derivative instruments, such as options, futures contracts or swap agreements.

