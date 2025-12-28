Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

Axa Sa (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 71,750 shares, a growth of 216.0% from the November 30th total of 22,706 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,001 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 191,001 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AXA Price Performance

AXAHY opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. AXA has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

About AXA

AXA is a French multinational insurance and asset management group headquartered in Paris. The company provides a broad range of insurance and financial protection products for individuals, professionals and corporate clients, and its shares are listed in Europe with American depositary receipts trading on U.S. OTC markets under the symbol AXAHY. AXA operates through a network of distributors including agents, brokers and bancassurance partners to deliver life, health, property & casualty and retirement solutions.

Core business activities include life and savings products, personal and commercial property & casualty insurance, health and protection coverages, and asset management services delivered through its investment arm.

