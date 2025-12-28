Best Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – December 25th

Tilray Brands, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is tied to the cannabis plant or cannabis-derived products — including growers, processors, retailers, biotech firms developing THC/CBD therapies, and ancillary service providers (equipment, testing, software). They trade on exchanges or over-the-counter markets and are influenced by sector-specific factors like legalization, licensing, and consumer demand. Investors view them as a high-growth but high-risk segment because prices are often volatile and highly sensitive to regulatory, banking, and policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

