Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) Stock Acquired Sen. David McCormick

Senator David McCormick (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB). In a filing disclosed on December 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock on November 26th.

Senator David McCormick also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 11/28/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 11/25/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB) on 11/24/2025.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $47.54 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitwise Bitcoin ETF

About Senator McCormick

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 693,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,146 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 646,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Kaleidoscope Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kaleidoscope Capital LP now owns 549,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 137,270 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 168.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 532,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 334,296 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 962.9% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,498,000 after buying an additional 356,688 shares in the last quarter.

David McCormick (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Pennsylvania. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

McCormick (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. Senate to represent Pennsylvania. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

David McCormick was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and lives in Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper, during which time he was deployed to the Middle East during the First Gulf War and reached the rank of Captain. McCormick received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his Ph.D. in international affairs from Princeton University. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of a tech startup and of Bridgewater Associates, an investment management firm, and under secretary in both the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

