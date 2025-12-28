Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Universal Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Universal Insurance from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $947.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $35.84.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $400.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $676,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,243,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,055,575.84. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon Springer sold 24,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $838,869.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 247,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,535,013.20. The trade was a 8.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 119,743 shares of company stock worth $3,925,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,953,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 108,660 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Universal Insurance by 11.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 843,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,172,000 after purchasing an additional 85,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 44,168 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 405,403 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc (NYSE: UVE) is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company underwrites homeowners and other residential property insurance products to protect against natural catastrophes such as hurricanes, windstorms and fires. It distributes policies primarily through a network of independent agents and brokers, offering coverage for primary residences, secondary homes, condominiums, vacant dwellings and rental properties across its service territory.

In addition to personal lines, Universal provides commercial property and casualty insurance tailored to small businesses and institutional clients.

