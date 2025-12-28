Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BTBT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bit Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BTBT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $663.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 4.29. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. Bit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 127.61%. Research analysts predict that Bit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erke Huang sold 1,089,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $2,374,813.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,585,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,686.48. The trade was a 40.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT) is a publicly traded digital asset mining company that specializes in the proof-of-work mining of Bitcoin. Incorporated in Nevada and headquartered in New York City, Bit Digital develops, owns and manages a fleet of high-efficiency ASIC miners, with the primary aim of generating newly minted Bitcoin through computational work. The company’s revenue is derived solely from its mining operations and any resulting cryptocurrency holdings.

To support its mining activities, Bit Digital maintains multiple data center facilities across North America.

Featured Stories

