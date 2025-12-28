Agora (NASDAQ:API) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Agora (NASDAQ:API – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Agora Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72. Agora has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $366.79 million, a PE ratio of 98.27 and a beta of 0.57.

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Agora had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agora will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agora

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agora by 20.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Agora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc operates a Real-Time Engagement (RTE) platform that enables developers to embed voice, video and interactive broadcasting capabilities into mobile and web applications. By providing a suite of software development kits (SDKs) and application programming interfaces (APIs), the company delivers low-latency audio and video streaming, real-time messaging and live interactive streaming services. Its platform is designed to support high-quality interactions across various network environments, making it suitable for use cases in social media, online gaming, distance learning, telehealth and enterprise communication.

The company’s core offerings include voice and video calling SDKs, interactive broadcast SDKs for one-to-many streaming, real-time messaging services and data stream APIs for synchronized data exchange.

