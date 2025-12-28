Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLTE. Maxim Group set a $200.00 target price on Belite Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research set a $187.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE opened at $154.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.69 and a beta of -1.45. Belite Bio has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $162.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.71.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $23,125,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth about $538,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the third quarter worth about $64,750,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the third quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Belite Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

