Short Interest in Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Decreases By 43.7%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 443,109 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 30th total of 787,294 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,308.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12,308.6 days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

ALEGF opened at $8.25 on Friday. Allegro.eu has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $9.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegro.eu from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro.eu has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA is the Netherlands-based holding company for Allegro, the leading e-commerce platform in Poland. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Pozna?, Allegro connects millions of consumers and businesses through its online marketplace, facilitating both consumer-to-consumer auctions and business-to-consumer fixed-price sales.

The platform offers a broad range of product categories, including electronics, home and garden, fashion, automotive parts and health and beauty. Key features include an integrated payment solution for secure transactions, an optional subscription program that provides free shipping and exclusive promotions, and in-house logistics support that streamlines order fulfillment for sellers and buyers alike.

Allegro has grown from a nascent auction site into a comprehensive retail ecosystem by introducing value-added services such as installment payment options, digital wallets and performance analytics for merchants.

