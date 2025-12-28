ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ENI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

Get ENI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on E

ENI Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:E opened at $37.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ENI has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.24.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.88 billion. ENI had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts expect that ENI will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in ENI by 2,488.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ENI by 37.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low?carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.