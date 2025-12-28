North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price objective on North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. ATB Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Price Performance

NOA opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.14. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.58 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North American Construction Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in North American Construction Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,965,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,740,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,577,000 after buying an additional 718,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,704,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,409,000 after buying an additional 459,755 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after buying an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Equity Long Short Fund acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 3rd quarter worth $4,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE: NOA) is a Canadian industrial company headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, that specializes in providing integrated heavy construction equipment solutions. Through its two core segments—Sales and Rentals—the company offers a comprehensive portfolio of new and used off-highway trucks, wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, dozers and motor graders, along with aftermarket parts and maintenance services.

In its Sales division, North American Construction Group partners with leading global equipment manufacturers to distribute and support a broad range of heavy machinery across multiple industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.