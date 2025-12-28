Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SIG. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.
Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.3%
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.47. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Signet Jewelers has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.430-9.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.
Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter worth approximately $56,537,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 321.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after purchasing an additional 657,444 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,342,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $47,837,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 263.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 567,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,415,000 after purchasing an additional 411,200 shares in the last quarter.
Signet Jewelers Company Profile
Signet Jewelers Ltd is the world’s largest retailer of diamond jewelry, operating a diversified network of retail stores across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its portfolio includes well-established banners such as Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared The Galleria of Jewelry, H.Samuel, Ernest Jones, Peoples and Piercing Pagoda, offering customers a range of shopping environments from suburban malls to high-street locations.
The company’s product assortment encompasses engagement rings, wedding bands, fine fashion jewelry and timepieces, complemented by services including jewelry cleaning, repairs, appraisals and extended care plans.
