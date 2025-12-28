ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Sell

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICICI Bank in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICICI Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBN

ICICI Bank Stock Down 0.0%

ICICI Bank stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 24.91%.The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ICICI Bank will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICICI Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank during the first quarter worth $1,666,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 8,033,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,207,000 after buying an additional 539,038 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 34.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 794,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,035,000 after purchasing an additional 202,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank

(Get Free Report)

ICICI Bank Limited is an Indian multinational banking and financial services company that provides a broad range of products and services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. The bank traces its origins to the Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India, founded in 1955, and was converted into a commercial bank during the 1990s as part of its evolution into a full-service financial institution. It is one of India’s largest private-sector banks and is listed in the United States as an American depositary receipt under the ticker IBN.

The bank’s core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, credit cards and payments), corporate and commercial banking (working capital, term lending, trade finance and cash management), and treasury operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.