Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong-Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

OPRT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research cut Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Oportun Financial stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $236.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.52 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7,067.0% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,601,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,998,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 776,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 441,392 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after buying an additional 433,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth $2,950,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company’s core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

