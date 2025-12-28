Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Hold Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Reviva Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of -0.02.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the second quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd now owns 641,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 480,864 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 223,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RVPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of prescription drug products in the United States and select international markets. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, Reviva targets under-promoted, off-patent pharmaceuticals for which novel dosage forms can enhance patient compliance and therapeutic outcomes.

The company’s core activities include the identification of FDA-approved drug candidates, formulation development to address niche or underserved patient populations—such as pediatric and orphan indications—and supporting regulatory filings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.