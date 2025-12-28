Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Logitech International from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Logitech International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Logitech International from $107.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.22.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LOGI

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of LOGI opened at $105.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.54. Logitech International has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $123.01.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.23. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Logitech International news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $703,518.13. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,516.41. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.