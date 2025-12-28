Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Veracyte Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $42.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.82 and a beta of 1.83. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.12%.The business had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veracyte will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 13,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $621,941.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,792.64. This trade represents a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,029.30. The trade was a 59.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 142,984 shares of company stock worth $6,282,692 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 418.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 213,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after buying an additional 172,010 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 95.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Veracyte by 12.0% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth approximately $651,000.

Veracyte, Inc is a genomic diagnostics company focused on improving diagnostic accuracy and patient care through advanced molecular testing. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company develops and commercializes minimally invasive genomic tests that aid in the diagnosis of thyroid, lung and other diseases. Veracyte’s proprietary platform analyzes gene expression patterns in clinical samples to help physicians make more informed treatment decisions, reducing unnecessary surgeries and improving patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship product, the Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier, is designed to assess thyroid nodules with indeterminate cytology, helping clinicians distinguish benign from suspicious nodules.

