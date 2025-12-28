CapsoVision, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CV)

CapsoVision’s (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 29th. CapsoVision had issued 5,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $27,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CV. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on CapsoVision in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

CapsoVision Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CV opened at $13.01 on Friday. CapsoVision has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.35.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CapsoVision stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

CapsoVision Company Profile

CapsoVision, Inc (NASDAQ: CV) is a medical device company specializing in advanced capsule endoscopy systems for gastrointestinal diagnostics. The company’s flagship product, the CapsoCam® Plus System, features a swallowable, tether-free capsule equipped with four side-viewing cameras that capture high-resolution, 360-degree images of the small intestine. By storing images internally rather than transmitting data wirelessly, CapsoCam Plus enables patients to maintain normal daily activities during the procedure and reduces the risk of signal loss or image drop-out.

In addition to its capsule hardware, CapsoVision offers CapsoCloud®, a secure, cloud-based platform that streamlines image retrieval, storage and reporting.

