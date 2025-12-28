JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 443,477 shares, an increase of 235.2% from the November 30th total of 132,313 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 876,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.30 and a 12-month high of $76.77.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.