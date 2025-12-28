Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM) Short Interest Up 237.4% in December

Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,390 shares, a growth of 237.4% from the November 30th total of 2,190 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,938 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPVM opened at $68.55 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.80.

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

