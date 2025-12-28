KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Short Interest Update

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 108,419 shares, a growth of 225.9% from the November 30th total of 33,272 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 58,318 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sharp Financial Services LLC increased its position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,215,000.

Get KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KCCA opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $124.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.18.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.4832 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.