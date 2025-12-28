Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BN. Zacks Research downgraded Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.67 to $55.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $46.79 on Friday. Brookfield has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BN. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long?lived, cash?generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

