Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Experian PLC (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,235 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the November 30th total of 17,650 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,684 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,684 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Experian Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.82. 112,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,472. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Experian has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $55.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Experian

Experian is a global information services company that specializes in consumer and business credit reporting, data analytics, and decisioning technologies. The company collects and aggregates data from a range of sources to produce credit reports and credit scores, and it provides tools that help lenders, insurers, retailers and other organizations assess credit risk, detect fraud, and make automated decisions. In addition to core credit reporting, Experian offers identity verification, fraud prevention, credit monitoring and consumer education services targeted at both individual consumers and enterprise clients.

Products and services include business credit and risk management solutions, marketing data and analytics to support customer acquisition and segmentation, and software-as-a-service platforms and APIs that enable real-time decisioning and workflow integration.

