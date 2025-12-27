Head-To-Head Contrast: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) vs. Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) and Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.6% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Bright Mountain Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eventbrite and Bright Mountain Media, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 1 1 1 0 2.00 Bright Mountain Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Eventbrite currently has a consensus target price of $4.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.01%. Given Eventbrite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Bright Mountain Media.

Eventbrite has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Mountain Media has a beta of 122.79, indicating that its stock price is 12,179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eventbrite and Bright Mountain Media”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $325.07 million 1.34 -$15.57 million ($0.12) -37.04 Bright Mountain Media $56.68 million 0.02 -$17.02 million ($0.08) -0.06

Eventbrite has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Mountain Media. Eventbrite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bright Mountain Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Bright Mountain Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -3.64% -9.32% -2.14% Bright Mountain Media -23.00% N/A -34.88%

Summary

Eventbrite beats Bright Mountain Media on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eventbrite

(Get Free Report)

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Bright Mountain Media

(Get Free Report)

Bright Mountain Media, Inc. provides an end-to-end digital media and advertising services platform that connects brands with targeted consumer demographics in the United States and Israel. It focuses on digital publishing comprising websites, including Mom.com, Cafemom.com, LittleThings.com, and MamasLatinas.com; and advertising technology, consumer insights, creative, and media services. The company serves advertisers, advertising agencies and advertising service organizations. The company was formerly known as Bright Mountain Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Bright Mountain Media, Inc. in December 2015. Bright Mountain Media, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.