AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,929 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 4,593 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,309 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold.

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Price Performance

TAFL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.05. 174,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,464. AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $25.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

Institutional Trading of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $2,533,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF by 176.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 38,561 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF by 78.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF Company Profile

The AB Tax-Aware Long Municipal ETF (TAFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 7 to 14 years. TAFL was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

