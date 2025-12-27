Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 152 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the November 30th total of 350 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,704 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Harleysville Savings Financial Stock Up 0.4%

OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. 166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. Harleysville Savings Financial has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Harleysville Savings Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Savings Financial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter.

Harleysville Savings Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Savings Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Harleysville Savings Bank, a community-based financial institution founded in 1871 and headquartered in Harleysville, Pennsylvania. As a federally chartered savings bank, Harleysville Savings Financial focuses on traditional banking services, including accepting deposits, offering checking and savings accounts, and providing certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company’s mission centers on delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, and small businesses across its core markets.

In addition to deposit products, Harleysville Savings Financial’s primary revenue drivers include residential mortgage lending, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

