Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,866 shares, a decline of 72.0% from the November 30th total of 20,964 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,718 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Optical Cable in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Optical Cable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Optical Cable in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Optical Cable by 162.0% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 33,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Optical Cable during the third quarter worth approximately $487,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Optical Cable stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.42. 146,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,893. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Optical Cable ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.83 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optical Cable in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Optical Cable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) is a publicly traded designer and manufacturer of optical fiber and copper communications cable solutions. Headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, the company develops a broad range of standard and custom cable assemblies, connectors, hardware and accessories. Its product portfolio addresses data transmission requirements in demanding environments, including long-haul telecommunications, industrial automation, defense systems and submersible applications.

The company’s offerings are organized across multiple product lines, encompassing outside-plant fiber optic cable for aerial and underground installations, indoor/outdoor copper connectivity and specialty engineered cable assemblies.

