MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA) Short Interest Down 69.4% in December

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,602 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 198,092 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company's shares are sold short.

Shares of MTVA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,019. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. MetaVia has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $1.32. Equities analysts predict that MetaVia will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of MetaVia in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MetaVia in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetaVia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MetaVia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MetaVia as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

