MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA) Short Interest Down 69.4% in December

MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 60,602 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the November 30th total of 198,092 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,605 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company's shares are sold short.
MetaVia Price Performance
Shares of MTVA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,019. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. MetaVia has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $30.25.
MetaVia (NASDAQ:MTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $1.32. Equities analysts predict that MetaVia will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Trading of MetaVia
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MetaVia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MetaVia Inc. (NASDAQ:MTVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MetaVia as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
MetaVia Company Profile
MetaVia Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming cardiometabolic diseases. MetaVia Inc, formerly known as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc, is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
