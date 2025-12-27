Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) Increases By 105.0%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTCGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 105,433 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the November 30th total of 51,437 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 260,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NMTC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 135,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,858. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.71. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.69% and a negative net margin of 29.81%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NMTC shares. Wall Street Zen raised NeuroOne Medical Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.23.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical device company focused on developing advanced neural interface technologies for diagnostic and therapeutic applications in neurosurgery and neurology. The company’s core mission is to improve patient outcomes through next-generation electrode systems that enable high-resolution neural recording and targeted stimulation. By leveraging proprietary thin-film microelectrode arrays, NeuroOne aims to offer clinicians unprecedented single-unit precision during brain mapping procedures.

The company’s flagship platform, the EVO™ system, integrates thin-film neural electrodes with intraoperative monitoring hardware and software.

