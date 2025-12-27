Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mondi Plc Uns (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,698 shares, a growth of 98.7% from the November 30th total of 16,459 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,826 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays cut Mondi Plc Uns from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MONDY
Mondi Plc Uns Price Performance
About Mondi Plc Uns
Mondi Plc is an integrated packaging and paper group that specializes in sustainable solutions across a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities include the production of containerboard, corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, and uncoated fine paper. Mondi’s product portfolio serves sectors such as food and beverage, consumer goods, industrial applications and e-commerce, helping customers optimize their packaging designs for performance and environmental impact.
Headquartered in Weybridge, United Kingdom, Mondi has its roots in South Africa and traces its modern corporate structure back to a demerger from Anglo American plc in 2007.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi Plc Uns
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How the Rich Retire
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Plc Uns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi Plc Uns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.