Short Interest in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR) Rises By 102.0%

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 27,450 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the November 30th total of 13,586 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 25,799 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PHAR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.80. 20,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,431. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,778.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.22 million. Pharming Group had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Pharming Group worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pharming Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a primary focus on developing and commercializing innovative protein replacement therapies for patients living with rare diseases. The company employs a proprietary transgenic technology platform designed to produce recombinant human proteins in the milk of transgenic animals, enabling scalable and cost-efficient manufacturing of complex therapeutic proteins.

The company’s lead product, RUCONEST (recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor), is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks in multiple markets, including the United States and Europe.

