Short Interest in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) Expands By 99.8%

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,774 shares, an increase of 99.8% from the November 30th total of 16,906 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA DFE traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $71.52. 54,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,929. WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1,031.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 49,684 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,929,000. Virtus Family Office LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $748,000.

About WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (DFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of small-cap, dividend-paying stocks in Europe. DFE was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

