Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC) Short Interest Up 88.9% in December

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,671 shares, an increase of 88.9% from the November 30th total of 4,591 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,762 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's stock are sold short.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 1.8%
JCTC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 23,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,357. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.45% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
