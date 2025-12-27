Critical Comparison: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) vs. Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY)

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Zepp Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Zepp Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Zepp Health has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zepp Health 1 0 1 0 2.00 Biotricity 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zepp Health and Biotricity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zepp Health presently has a consensus target price of $64.37, suggesting a potential upside of 127.56%. Given Zepp Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Zepp Health is more favorable than Biotricity.

Profitability

This table compares Zepp Health and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zepp Health -28.28% -21.45% -9.20% Biotricity -30.02% N/A -75.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zepp Health and Biotricity”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zepp Health $182.60 million 2.25 -$75.73 million ($4.11) -6.88 Biotricity $13.79 million 0.56 -$8.42 million ($0.17) -1.62

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zepp Health. Zepp Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zepp Health beats Biotricity on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Self-Branded Products and Others, and Xiaomi Wearable Products. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals. The company offers smart bands, watches, modules, and scales; and associated accessories, smart hearable products, sportswear, home fitness equipment, home appliances, and smart watch accessories. It also provides charts and graphs to display analysis of the activity and biometric data collected from users through its Zepp Life and Zepp mobile apps. It offers its products under the Amazfit and Zepp brand names in approximately 90 countries. The company was formerly known as Huami Corporation and changed its name to Zepp Health Corporation in February 2021. Zepp Health Corporation was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hefei, the People's Republic of China.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

