Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 249,837 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the November 30th total of 119,313 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 169,458 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shinhan Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 351,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 979,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,232,000 after buying an additional 138,779 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 57.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,376,000 after buying an additional 118,548 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 246.4% during the third quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 137,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 97,569 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $4,507,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shinhan Financial Group stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.97. 127,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,673. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.01. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $56.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 22.38%.The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group is a South Korea–based financial holding company headquartered in Seoul. Established in 2001 as a banking and financial services group, it brings together a range of financial subsidiaries operating under the Shinhan brand, including commercial banking, card services, life insurance, securities and asset management businesses. The group serves both retail and corporate clients and is one of the leading diversified financial institutions in Korea.

The company’s principal activities span retail and corporate banking, credit card issuance and payment services, life insurance and related protection products, brokerage and investment banking, and asset and wealth management.

