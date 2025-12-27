Grafton Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grafton Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,421 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the November 30th total of 17,080 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Grafton Group Stock Performance

GROUF stock remained flat at $11.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Grafton Group has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $12.84.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Grafton Group

(Get Free Report)

Grafton Group plc, trading in the U.S. over-the-counter under the symbol GROUF, is a Dublin-based distributor of building materials and related products. The company traces its roots back to the early 20th century and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Headquartered in Ireland, Grafton Group is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange and serves as a key supply partner across the construction and home improvement sectors.

Grafton Group operates primarily through merchanting divisions that supply a broad range of products, including plumbing and heating equipment, bathrooms and sanitaryware, insulation, landscaping materials, and general building supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.