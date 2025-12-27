Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 759 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 3,036 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,684,524 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,684,524 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock remained flat at $8.66 during trading hours on Friday. 146,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,896. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 118.0%.
Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS: MAKSY), commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company’s retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.
In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women’s, men’s and children’s fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.
