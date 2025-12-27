Short Interest in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Drops By 77.4%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,551 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the November 30th total of 73,269 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 40,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILDR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 18,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,643. The company has a market capitalization of $184.09 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 1.23. First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILDR. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF by 36.9% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF

The First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (ILDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting global companies believed to benefit from scientific and technological innovation. ILDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

