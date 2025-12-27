LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF) Short Interest Update

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,928 shares, a decrease of 75.7% from the November 30th total of 7,923 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,365 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,365 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

LSAF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.01.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 273.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th.

LeaderShares AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The LeaderSharesTM AlphaFactor US Core Equity ETF (LSAF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the AlphaFactor U.S. Core Equity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US stocks selected by multiple fundamental factors. LSAF was launched on Oct 2, 2018 and is managed by LeaderShares.

