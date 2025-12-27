Short Interest in IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Decreases By 78.3%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 102,591 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the November 30th total of 472,771 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 54,727 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

IP Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IPZYF remained flat at $0.79 on Friday. IP Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get IP Group alerts:

About IP Group

(Get Free Report)

IP Group plc is a UK?based intellectual property commercialization company that partners with leading universities and research institutions to identify, develop and invest in technology?based businesses. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in London, the company supports the full life cycle of spin-out creation—from early?stage research through to growth capital and exit. In addition to its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, its American Depositary Shares trade in the United States under the ticker IPZYF on the OTC Markets.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing promising technologies from academic research, providing seed and venture funding, and offering strategic guidance on licensing, governance and business development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.