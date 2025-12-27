Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,524 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the November 30th total of 8,926 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,740 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (NASDAQ:FMED – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 3.16% of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. 3,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 million, a P/E ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.34. Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF has a 1-year low of $20.69 and a 1-year high of $29.07.

About Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Medicine ETF (FMED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies involved in disruptive innovation in Health Care. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FMED was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

