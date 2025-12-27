First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Short Interest Up 103.2% in December

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 87,110 shares, a growth of 103.2% from the November 30th total of 42,871 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 440,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 440,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTQI. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. 140,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.